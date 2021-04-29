Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Companies Inc.is a holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Rocket Companies Inc.is based in DETROIT. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

NYSE:RKT opened at $22.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 28.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. Rocket Companies has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 174.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,078,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136,256 shares during the period. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,979,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Hillman Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,074,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,589,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

