Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) will announce sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryder System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.18 billion. Ryder System posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full-year sales of $8.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after buying an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 644,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,830,000 after buying an additional 340,893 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System stock opened at $77.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

