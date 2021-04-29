Misonix (MSON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSON opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.48. Misonix has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Misonix Company Profile

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

