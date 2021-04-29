PFB (PFB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PFB (TSE:PFB) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect PFB to post earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

PFB (TSE:PFB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$37.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$37.19 million.

TSE PFB opened at C$21.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$144.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.46. PFB has a 52 week low of C$9.70 and a 52 week high of C$23.62.

PFB has been the topic of several research reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on PFB from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PFB in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

PFB Corporation manufactures and markets insulating building products made from expanded polystyrene materials (EPS) for the residential, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. The company offers EPS rigid foam boards used in insulating roofs, floors, and walls; flotation and buoyancy products; geotechnical engineered applications; packaging and display products; and building systems under the Plasti-Fab brand name.

