Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. On average, analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.05 and a beta of 1.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

CNQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

