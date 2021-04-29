Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.08 Million

Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report $29.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. Denali Therapeutics posted sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 707.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $143.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.50 million to $330.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.00 million, with estimates ranging from $17.45 million to $150.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $2.00. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 968.59% and a negative return on equity of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $316.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.98 million.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $63.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.62 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $93.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.24.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $1,254,778.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Douglas K. Bratton sold 2,216,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $144,091,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,466,163 shares of company stock valued at $159,691,322. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,078 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,734,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

