Brokers Offer Predictions for Braemar Hotels & Resorts ‘s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BHR)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 3.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.94.

In other Braemar Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.