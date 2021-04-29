Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of CRI opened at $103.99 on Monday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $106.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $989.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,059,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $381,891,000 after acquiring an additional 648,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 427.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 767,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,164,000 after acquiring an additional 621,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,342,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 637,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 207,088 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 243,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,934,000 after acquiring an additional 137,000 shares during the period.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

