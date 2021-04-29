First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,474. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $345,436.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1,274.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,228,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

