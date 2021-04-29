IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of IntriCon in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

NASDAQ IIN opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. IntriCon has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $218.38 million, a P/E ratio of -73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IntriCon will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dennis Gonsior sold 22,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $559,188.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in IntriCon by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 572,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in IntriCon by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 653,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 33,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in IntriCon by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 848,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after buying an additional 75,791 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics, micro-mechanical assemblies, high-precision injection-molded plastic components, and assemblies and software solutions for medical devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

