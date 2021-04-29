Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genmab A/S is a biotechnology company. It specializes in development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline includes DARZALEX(R), Arzerra(R), tisotumab vedotin, enapotamab vedotin, HexaBody-DR5/DR5(R) and DuoBody-CD3xCD20 (R),which are in clinical stage. Genmab A/S is based in Copenhagen V, Denmark. “

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Danske upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $44.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.86 million. On average, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 373,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,387 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marotta Asset Management purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genmab A/S (GMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.