Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

HRTX opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About Heron Therapeutics

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.