Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for County Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for County Bancorp in a report released on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.90.

Get County Bancorp alerts:

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. County Bancorp had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.76%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of County Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.30.

NASDAQ ICBK opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.04 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a market capitalization of $144.90 million, a PE ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.