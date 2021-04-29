JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $26.14 on Monday. Sandvik AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.44.
About Sandvik AB (publ)
Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.
Recommended Story: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.