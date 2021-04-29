CIBC Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to $40.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PWCDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.07.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $29.06 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $29.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.81.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.