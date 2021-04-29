Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Price Target Cut to $8.10

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.61% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Orca Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $4.95.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principally holds interests in the Songo Songo natural gas field located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

