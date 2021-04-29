Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Price Target Cut to $8.10

Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $8.40 to $8.10 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.61% from the company’s current price.
Shares of OTCMKTS ORXGF opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.56. Orca Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $4.95.
About Orca Energy Group
