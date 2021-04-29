Lundin Mining’s (LUNMF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Lundin Mining from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

