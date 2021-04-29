Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.97

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.97 and last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on ESTA. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -42.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The company had revenue of $26.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs by 2.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,501,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,508,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.