Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.63

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.63 and last traded at $165.63, with a volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.79.

FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

