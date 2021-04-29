Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $165.63

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $165.63 and last traded at $165.63, with a volume of 539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.79.
FOXF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.71.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.41, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80.
In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 4,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $579,349.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,658,736.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fox Factory by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000.
About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
