Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.49, with a volume of 85176 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.84.

The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

CROX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global began coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.40.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,312,617.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,016 shares of company stock worth $4,942,725. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Crocs by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

