Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK) Sets New 52-Week High at $138.49

Bakkavor Group plc (LON:BAKK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 138.49 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 134.60 ($1.76), with a volume of 76887 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.40 ($1.78).

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Bakkavor Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.15, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £770.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 88.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

