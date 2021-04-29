Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Empire Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:EMPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 3,283.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:EMPR opened at $1.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Empire Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $4.16.

Get Empire Petroleum alerts:

Empire Petroleum Company Profile

Empire Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas interests in Louisiana, North Dakota, and Montana. The company was formerly known as Americomm Resources Corporation and changed its name to Empire Petroleum Corporation in August 2001. Empire Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.