Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,054,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QEBR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.19.

Get Virtual Medical International alerts:

About Virtual Medical International

Virtual Medical International, Inc engages in business of medical education via internet. It offers web based programs to educate patients on the risks and benefits of medical treatments in an easy to understand, yet comprehensible fashion. The company was founded on July 19, 2007 and is headquartered in LAs Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtual Medical International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtual Medical International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.