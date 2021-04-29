Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Virtual Medical International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEBR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 3,800.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,054,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QEBR opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. Virtual Medical International has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $1.19.
About Virtual Medical International
