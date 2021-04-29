Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.00 Billion

Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will report $4.00 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.02 billion. Lam Research reported sales of $2.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $14.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $17.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Lam Research stock opened at $638.05 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $600.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

