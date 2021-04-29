Knight Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report released on Sunday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$6.75 to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.88.

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.45 on Tuesday. Knight Therapeutics has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.84. The firm has a market cap of C$701.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.40.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$47.00 million.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

