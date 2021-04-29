Telsey Advisory Group Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $205.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.52.

Shares of TSCO opened at $188.60 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $99.04 and a 1-year high of $192.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.04 and a 200 day moving average of $154.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,525 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

