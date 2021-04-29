J2 Global’s (JCOM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $139.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00.
JCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.15.
NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $122.00 on Monday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
