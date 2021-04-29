J2 Global’s (JCOM) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their neutral rating on shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $139.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $122.00.

JCOM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J2 Global from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.15.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $122.00 on Monday. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $135.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $469.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

