Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, CL King lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.80.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN stock opened at $92.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day moving average of $72.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $95.32.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.28). Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dine Brands Global news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $196,314.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,002.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.