International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Raised to $150.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $143.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $144.74. The firm has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.76.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

