FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $26.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $27.50.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.11.

Shares of LMT opened at $372.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $369.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.61. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

