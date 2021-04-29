B. Riley Weighs in on Brooks Automation, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brooks Automation in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Brooks Automation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRKS. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

BRKS stock opened at $107.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $34.22 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 122.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.62 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.