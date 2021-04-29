ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on ANA in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of ALNPY opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.38. ANA has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $5.42.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter. ANA had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail. The Air Transportation segment offers domestic and international passenger, cargo and mail, and other transportation services.

