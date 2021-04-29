Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.42. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PINE. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.38. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. State Street Corp increased its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 371,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

