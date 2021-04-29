FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $9.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $10.28. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PXD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

PXD opened at $157.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 154.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.77. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 834.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,586 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 33.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,337 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,345 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,895.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

