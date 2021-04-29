RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Short Interest Update

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 19,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 413,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS RKFL opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07. RocketFuel Blockchain has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain Company Profile

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc develops payment and check-out systems for purchasing in e-commerce sites using cryptocurrencies and direct bank transfers. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

