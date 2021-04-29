Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,751 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,830% compared to the typical volume of 128 put options.

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $315,491.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,553.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $531,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,273.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,537,445 in the last ninety days. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after buying an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,344,000 after buying an additional 118,890 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.53.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $53.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.21 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Research analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

