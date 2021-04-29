Critical Review: WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for WSFS Financial and Washington Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WSFS Financial 0 4 0 0 2.00 Washington Federal 0 1 0 0 2.00

WSFS Financial currently has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.54%. Washington Federal has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.23%. Given WSFS Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe WSFS Financial is more favorable than Washington Federal.

Profitability

This table compares WSFS Financial and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WSFS Financial 13.83% 4.91% 0.72% Washington Federal 24.41% 7.59% 0.88%

Dividends

WSFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WSFS Financial pays out 12.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 46.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WSFS Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

WSFS Financial has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.8% of WSFS Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of WSFS Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WSFS Financial and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WSFS Financial $709.20 million 3.40 $148.81 million $3.74 13.56 Washington Federal $708.22 million 3.53 $173.44 million $2.00 16.48

Washington Federal has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WSFS Financial. WSFS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WSFS Financial beats Washington Federal on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides a range of loans, which comprise fixed and adjustable rate residential loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial construction loans to developers; commercial loans for working capital, financing equipment and real estate acquisitions, business expansion, and other business purposes; and consumer credit products, such as home improvement, automobile, and other secured and unsecured personal installment loans, as well as home equity lines and unsecured lines of credit, and government-insured reverse mortgages. In addition, it offers various third-party investment and insurance products, such as single-premium annuities, whole life policies, and securities; investment advisory services to high net worth individuals and institutions; mortgage and title services; and leases small equipment and fixed assets, as well as cash management, trust, and wealth management services. Further, the company provides ATM vault cash, smart safe, and other cash logistics services; and online reporting and ATM cash management, predictive cash ordering and reconcilement services, armored carrier management, loss protection, ATM processing equipment sales, and deposit safe cash logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 112 offices, including 52 in Pennsylvania, 42 in Delaware, 16 in New Jersey, 1 in Virginia, and 1 in Nevada. The company was founded in 1832 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies to customers and general public; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; debit and credit cards; and acts as trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2020, the company had 234 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

