Barclays Increases Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $180.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

NYSE CE opened at $156.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $160.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

