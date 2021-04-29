Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $252.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $239.00 to $252.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.57.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.61. Union Pacific has a one year low of $147.05 and a one year high of $228.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 44.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.8% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 167,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $36,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 15.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.