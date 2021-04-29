Loop Capital Begins Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on COMP. Barclays initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Compass in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE:COMP opened at $18.73 on Monday. Compass has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $22.11.

In other Compass news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

