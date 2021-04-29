Barclays Begins Coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock.
Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.57. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $84.17 and a one year high of $186.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.03.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.91) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
