Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEINY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. ING Group cut shares of Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

