Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was upgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Informa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Informa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Informa alerts:

IFJPY opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.60. Informa has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.