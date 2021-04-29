Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Japan Airlines stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.73. Japan Airlines has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $12.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Get Japan Airlines alerts:

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 19.03%.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transport services. It is also involved in the aerial work and other related, and credit card businesses, as well as sale of package tours.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.