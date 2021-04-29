Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kerry Group plc provides food ingredients and flavors for the food and beverage industries. Its culinary, dairy, lipid, meat, cereal, sweet and beverage systems and flavors provide product solutions to food manufacturers and foodservice companies. It offers savory ingredients, sweet ingredients, food coating systems, nutritional systems, and specialty protein applications. It also provides prepared meals, soups sauces and dressings, savory snacks, meats, appetizers and side dishes, and dairy products, as well as cereals and bars, ice cream and frozen desserts, bakery products, and confectionery products. In addition, it provides beverage systems and flavors, including soft drinks, alcoholic and nutritional beverages, and tea and coffee products comprising cold/iced tea, cold coffee drinks, hot coffee and tea, tea and coffee mixes, chocolate, cocoa and malt beverages, coffee syrups, and cleaners. Kerry Group plc is headquartered in Tralee, Ireland. “

Get Kerry Group alerts:

KRYAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kerry Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Kerry Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kerry Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $133.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.66. Kerry Group has a 12 month low of $106.02 and a 12 month high of $152.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average is $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.701 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Kerry Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Kerry Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kerry Group (KRYAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.