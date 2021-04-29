Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $449.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to post $449.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $428.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.90 million. Compass Minerals International reported sales of $413.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $70.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter valued at $416,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,742,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,445,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Story: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.