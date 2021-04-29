Equities Analysts Set Expectations for SITE Centers Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for SITE Centers in a research note issued on Sunday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price objective on SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

SITC stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Presima Inc. lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 5.9% in the first quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.