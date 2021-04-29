Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.01). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.65.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $108.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.36. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $119.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,880.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 31.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 180,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 43,296 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 55,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 815,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,720,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $4,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.