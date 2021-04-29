Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GJNSY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $23.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

