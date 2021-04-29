$498.68 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report sales of $498.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.24 million and the highest is $504.80 million. Belden reported sales of $463.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Belden.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDC. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $44.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Belden has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden in the first quarter worth $206,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Belden (BDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.